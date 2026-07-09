Why Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan was DELAYED? Film gets solo release after avoiding Toxic clash

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan has a new release date. The makers have postponed the folklore action drama to September 25, giving the film a solo box office window and avoiding a direct clash with Yash's Toxic. Here's why the release strategy changed.

Why Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan was DELAYED? Film gets solo release after avoiding Toxic clash

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was originally supposed to hit theaters on August 28, 2026. Now it’s got a new date, September 25, 2026. Sidharth dropped the news himself on X with a motion poster and wrote, “Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan… uski kahaani. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026.”

Why did the makers shift the date?

End of August was looking crowded. Yash’s big action film Toxic lands on August 26, and Eetha was circling the same weekend too. That would’ve turned it into a three-way box office brawl. Shifting to September 25 gives The Vvaan a much cleaner window, no major Hindi releases are lined up then. Drishyam 3 comes out a week later, so The Vvaan gets a full week’s head start. Plus, there’s no awkward Sidharth vs. Kiara Advani showdown at the box office, since Toxic stars Sidharth’s wife, Kiara.

What’s The Vvaan actually about?

The details are still under wraps. But the poster and that tagline“Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti”hint at action, folklore, and a story rooted in myth and legacy. Deepak Mishra is directing, yep, the same guy behind Panchayat. People are curious to see how he’ll bring his grounded style to the big screen, with plenty of action and those larger-than-life moments.

Sidharth Malhotra has been trying all kinds of roles lately. After Yodha in 2024 (where he played a commando in a plane hijack drama), he did Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn. Now with The Vvaan, he’s jumping back into a larger-than-life mythic role. Fans are hoping this one finally gives him that big theatrical hit.

Tamannaah Bhatia has kept busy across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She starred with Salman Khan in Sikandar earlier this year, marking her big return to mainstream Hindi cinema. Before that came Bholaa Shankar (Telugu) and Aranmanai 4 (Tamil) both massy entertainers. She’s also grabbed attention on OTT, playing layered characters in Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda. Teaming up with Sidharth for the first time in The Vvaan, she’s giving fans something new to look forward to, especially in this folklore-action setting.

Fans on social media seem to approve of the move. “Good decision,” one user wrote. Someone else pointed out, “Just one week before Drishyam 3. Will get small run.” And another fan shared the hype: “Excited for #VVAAN! Sidharth and Tamannaah in a folklore spectacle sounds epic. Can’t wait for Sept 25, 2026!” With a clear release window, a director like Deepak Mishra, and two leads ready for a big box office moment, The Vvaan is looking like one to watch this September.

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