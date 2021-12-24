Why are Sushant Singh Rajput fans trending boycott Ranveer Singh's 83?

is once again under the radar of 's fans. The hashtag ' Boycott 83' has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning with Sushant Singh Rajputs fans calling out Ranveer for allegedly mocking Sushant in a chips TVC which was released last year. Sushant's love for physics was known to everyone and his fans were highly upset by the ad featuring Ranveer which they found derogatory. In the ad that promotes fried snacks, Ranveer deals with nosy elders and neighbours where he is asked about his future plans, he takes a bite of that one chip and starts stating the physics terms in a gibberish sentence and that was seen as amok by Sushant's fans. In fact, Ranveer was massively trolled by Sushant's fans even that time. And now once again the actor is facing a lot of criticism as Sushant's fans want his film 83 to be boycotted.



Take a look at the boycott 83 tweets right here by Sushant's fans.

Ranveer Singh has mocked Sushant multiple times. Please show our unity and make his film super duper flop.#Boycott83 #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/2I2oSBDeRj — Halla bol (@halla_bol20) December 24, 2021

#BoycottBollywood #Boycott83 because they have started the film promotions with unnecessarily comparison with MSD Untold story of @itsSSR just to again make Him look inferior. Cheap Bollywood tactics to mock Him And yes its a bweed film so it definitely deserves boycott — K.A.A (@its_krutikaA) December 24, 2021

I'm a big cricket fan, but i can't stand with what is wrong..So from my side it's a compleye Boycott ? Boycott Bollywood Forever#Boycott83 — ❣️➖DISHANT➖❣️ (@dark_magician52) December 24, 2021

I Support #Boycott83 Do You ?#BoycottBollywood Completely CBI Silence 4 SSR Questionable pic.twitter.com/uml3l0f0FL — ???ANGRY BOT ?? ?? (@Angry_Bot14) December 23, 2021

83 is a Kabir Khan film based on the historic win of the first cricket world cup. The film also features as Ranveer's wife. Also Read - 83 full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers and more sites; Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone film hit by piracy