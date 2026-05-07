Why was Ranbir Kapoor worried for mom Neetu Singh while she shot Daadi Ki Shaadi with Kapil Sharma?

Why was Ranbir Kapoor worried for mom Neetu Singh while she shot Daadi Ki Shaadi with Kapil Sharma?

There has been massive excitement around Daadi Ki Shaadi ever since the trailer was unveiled by the makers. From Kapil Sharma’s comic timing to Neetu Kapoor’s flawless onscreen presence, the film has been successful in grabbing everyone’s attention. For the unversed, fans are also excited to watch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she makes her acting debut opposite an impeccable cast. Ahead of the film release - May 8, 2026 - the makers put out a fun promotional video where the cast shared their honest thoughts about their experience while they filmed Daadi Ki Shaadi, and it has now been revealed that the film was shot during India-Pakistan war last year.

Kapil reveals what happened during Daadi Ki Shaadi shoot

As Kapil Sharma recollected the days when the film was shot, actor Kapil Sharma mentioned how the situation turned unexpectedly serious. He said, “So many things happened during the making of this film. The war had started, and the situation had become very serious at that time." He further asked Neetu, "I think Ranbir called ke 'Mumma aap wapis aajao'". Neetu replied, "I told him this is the safest place. No bomb will be dropped from here. But when the war happened, nobody said anything. They said we will work. Everyone was so excited about the film, no one wanted to go."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who makes her acting debut with the film, spoke revealed the atmosphere on set. She aid the experience remained special because of the strong bonhomie that the cast and crew shared. Neetu Kapoor further stressed on the fact that the shooting conditions in Shimla brought everyone closer. Due to space restrictions, the team was asked to stay together in cottages.

Samara makes her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi

Daadi Ki Shaadi is special because it brings together three generations of the same family. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into acting for the first time, her daughter Samara makes her debut. According to reports, Samara makes an appearance in the song Senti, where she also shares the screen space with her mother and grandmother. Riddhima recently talked about watching her daughter on camera. She said, "It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen." Samara is currently focusing on her education. However, she often makes headlines for her social media presence, and appearances she makes with family. She was born to parents Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni on March 23, 2011. Riddhima and Bharat tied the knot in 2006.

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