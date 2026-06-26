Why Welcome To The Jungle star Farida Jalal remains Bollywood's most LOVED veteran actress even after five decades?

Farida Jalal's remarkable career spans nearly five decades, from Aradhana and DDLJ to Heeramandi and Welcome To The Jungle. Here's how the veteran actress overcame a shocking death hoax and remained a beloved star.

Farida Jalal is one of those rare Bollywood actresses who has been quietly and somehow consistently working for almost five decades, sharing screen space with superstars from every generation. From the black-and-white era, to the colourful 90s, and now even on OTT platforms, she stays as a steady presence, in films and in television too. Her journey is a beautiful example of longevity plus versatility, in an industry that tends to forget its veterans, a bit too easily.

Farida Jalal's death hoax

In 2017, Farida Jalal suddenly ended up trending for all the wrong reasons when fake news about her death started spreading like wildfire across social media. People posted tributes, fans and colleagues especially, and for a lot of them it really was heartbreaking, like sudden silence after the commotion. The actress had to personally step forward and clarify that she was very much alive, turning the whole episode into a rather bizarre moment in her long career.

Farida Jalal's acting career

Farida began her acting journey with the 1967 film Taqdeer. Over the years, she carved a strong niche for herself in supporting roles, though she did play lead characters early on. She worked with legends like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna and became especially memorable in films like Aradhana (1969), Paras (1971), Mehndi (1991), and the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The latter three earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

When did Farida become a household name?

She really became a household name in the 90s and early 2000s, and in a lot of scenes, she played warm, strong mother figures that audiences just instantly clicked with. Her turn in Mammo (1994) got her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Then, much later, she picked up the Best Actress Award at the 2012 Harlem International Film Festival for A Gran Plan.

Farida also stayed a pretty familiar face on Indian television, popping up in well-loved shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Shararat. Now, she has stepped into the OTT space smoothly with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand web series Heeramandi, where her performance has been widely appreciated, alongside big names such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha.

Even right now in her career, Farida Jalal keeps working with grace and dignity, no drama, just steady craft. Her road from supporting roles in the 60s to leaving a mark on global streaming platforms says a lot about her talent and that staying power. And honestly, she continues to be one of the most respected senior actresses in Indian cinema, adored for her kindness both on screen and off screen.

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