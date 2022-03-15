It's been 26 years since the directorial was released in theatres. Apart from , , , , the 1994 cult comedy flick also featured Paresh Rawal, , , , Viju Khote, and Shehzad Khan in prominent roles. While there have been talks about making a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna for a long time now, Rajkumar Santoshi has now spilled the beans whether Aamir and Salman will reprise their roles in Andaz Apna Apna 2. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal meets Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat; SimNish fan says, 'How long we have waited for this'

According to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker met Aamir on his 57th birthday at his residence. They reminisced their shooting days on the set of Andaz Apna Apna and laughed about it. But they didn't discuss work or their upcoming projects. However, Santoshi revealed that he is writing a script for Andaz Apna Apna 2.

"I am writing the script, but I should be satisfied with the final story too. So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything. Meanwhile, I have other films in the pipeline too," Santoshi said. When he was asked about Aamir and Salman's role in the sequel, he added, "We haven't thought about it yet, if the story requires it then we will see."

Andaz Apna Apna is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all times. However, the film only managed a luke warm business at the box-office. The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous oneliners like "Mein toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai... mahapurush hain, maha purush"; "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai"; "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon" and "Galti se mistake ho gaya."