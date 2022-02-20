Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release on 11th August. The film was earlier supposed to hit the big screen on 14th April, setting it up for a mega-3-way-clash with Yash, , , Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, thus involving all top stars across three film industries – Bollywood, Sandalwood and Kollywood – in a box office tussle. Aamir Khan, who's also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha has now averted that, with a decent chunk of work pending for the film to be wrapped up also being a major factor, which would've made the 14th April release difficult to meet.

Announcing the delay in Laal Singh Chaddha's release, productions put out a statement on their official Twitter handle that read: “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide.”

The statement further thanked team Adipurush for making way for their Laal Singh Chaddha: “We would like to thank Mr , T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring , and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.” Check it out below:

The Laal Singh Chaddha team might be extremely happy with the maker of Adipurush for giving up their release date, now that the Aamir Khan and starrer has been postponed once again. However, it still has Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan standing in its way. So, will this box office clash be averted, too? Will, the makers of Raksha Bandhan also follow the path that their counterparts of Adipurush took?

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Aamir Khan's team has supposedly sent out feelers to , but the Raksha Bandhan team is unlikely to bow out, primarily because 11th August is literally when the festival of Raksha Bandhan takes place this year, and shifting a film revolving around that festival to any other date makes no sense, that, too, after waiting so long for it to release. Secondly, a movie releasing on 11th August gets the double benefit of the Independence Day holiday weekend, merely two days later.

Most importantly, our source adds that Akshay Kumar is flying really high right now and is more than confident of holding his own if not coming out on top in a clash with a bigger movie like Laal Singh Chaddha.