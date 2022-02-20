Will Akshay Kumar postpone Raksha Bandhan to avoid clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

The Laal Singh Chaddha team might be extremely happy with the maker of Adipurush for giving up their release date, now that the Aamir Khan starrer has been postponed once again. However, it still has Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan standing in its way.