After the super success of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise – The Part 1, now starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to release in theatres in Hindi on 26th January 2022. The 2020 release, which also stars and Tabu, was a blockbuster at the box office. Well, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi with and in the lead roles. The Hindi remake is titled Shehzada, and netizens have been wondering whether Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi version will affect the Kartik starrer.

Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, who has the dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recently opened up about releasing the film in Hindi and it affecting Shehzada. He told ETimes, "Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well."

He further revealed, "We have about four big release dates in a year and January 26th is one of the biggest days. There is no Hindi film releasing on that day and that is the reason I am releasing the dubbed version of the film."

Paresh Rawal plays a pivotal role in Shehzada, and recently while talking to India Today about the Hindi release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor said, "Frankly, I'm shocked by this news. And yes, this can affect the business of Shehzada, but since Kartik has a loyal fan following and his popularity is huge, so it should definitely work in our favour. Moreover, our Hindi version (Shehzada) compared to the South one is much more refined, if I can say that. The sets are fantastic, the house we shot in Delhi is beautiful, the overall production value of the film is very good. It is handled in a different way catering to our audience. So this release should not affect Shehzada."