The most awaited film of Kartik Aaryan titled Shehzada is set to release on February 17. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is one of the best movies of All Arjun's career and the Hindi dubbed version will release ahead of Shehzada's theatrical release. Now the question that arises is will the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo results as a drawback for the upcoming Bollywood film.

Shehzada was initially scheduled to release on 10th February however to avoid a clash with Pathaan the makers have opted for a delayed release. Now according to the latest development, the adventure comedy will release a week later on 17th February. and starrer had already created a lot of buzz. Although the film's release was postponed it may still face a problem as the original film's Hindi dubbed version is set to release.

Recently, the producers of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo unveiled the trailer. It received a positive response and fans are waiting for the movie. The Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will release on February 2nd. Goldmines Telefilms announced that they will release the movie on their youtube channel.

This means that eight days ahead of Shehzada's theatrical release the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film will be available and free of cost. Ala Vaikuntapuramloo stars Allu Arjun and in pivotal roles. Shehzada is billed as an action-packed family musical drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films. Shehzada will hit theaters on 17th February 2023.