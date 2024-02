Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave us the happiest news yesterday. Yes, the couple has welcomed their second child on February 15. Virat and Anushka took to Instagram to reveal they are blessed with a baby boy and have named him Akaay. Virat and Anushka have a baby girl who is 3 years old. Vamika is now a big sister and Virat, Anushka have been very protective about their kids. They haven't revealed Vamika's face until now and even kept Anushka's second pregnancy a big secret. Anushka has reportedly delivered her second baby in London. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli might have welcomed their son Akaay in London and here's the strong proof

Will Anushka prioritize Vamika and Akaay over her career?

As Virat and Anushka enjoy parenthood again, we came across an old interview of Anushka where she spoke about parenting. It was during an event in Bengaluru when Anushka said that Vamika requires more of her time. She added that Virat is a great father and is involved in parenting but at a certain age, Vamika requires her more. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their baby boy Akaay and here's the beautiful meaning

Hence, she took the step to limit her film projects and do one film a year. She spoke about loving acting but also balancing her life so that she gets her family time. She said that she has stopped asking for validations and does what she wants to do.

Looks like Anushka will continue this same thing even for Akaay. The lady will continue her one film a year plan even this time to be with her baby boy. Well, that is definitely going to be the right decision for the new mom.

As soon as Virat and Anushka announced the arrival of their baby, many celebrities from the industry congratulated the couple. Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Sharma, Dabboo Ratnani, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and others showered love.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.