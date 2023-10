Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making headlines ever since the news broke of them expecting their second child, and fans cannot contain their excitement for the couple to make an official announcement about the same. Reports claim that Anushka is in her second trimester, and the couple will soon make it official and are waiting for the right time. The news spread like wildfire after the paparazzi spotted the couple outside the maternity home, and they requested that they not click and confirmed that they would soon make an official announcement of the same. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who had the most expensive weddings

Now that the news is out, everyone is only waiting for Anushka and Virat to confirm. Ahead of the news that Anushka Sharma is expecting her second baby after Vamika Kohli, this old interview of the Chakda Xpress actor is going viral, where she spoke about happily quitting her job for family and kids. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses and their most expensive mangalsutras

In this old interview, Anushka was seen making her presence on a popular chat show called Simi Agarwal Rendezvous, where the actress mentions how marriage and kids are very important aspects of her life, and she might probably even quit acting for the same. "Marriage is very important to me. I want to be married and have kids, and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working.” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Most gorgeous FIRST PICS of Bollywood celebrity couples

Trending Now

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma talking about quitting acting after having kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka's Akshita? (@anushkasharma5021)

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved Bollywood divas, but she has always set her priorities straight, and even her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has always thanked her for giving it all to make a family.

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her baby girlin 2021, directed the film, a sports drama written by Abhishek Banerjee, and the release date is yet to be announced. Anushka was last seen in, and it's been almost 7 years since the actress hasn't appeared in any film. This only raises a lot of doubt among fans about whether she will take a long or permanent break after her second baby.