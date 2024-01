Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, is back with a band with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The teaser of the film has dropped today and it has taken the internet by storm. Akshay has been known for his versatility and his ability to pull off any genre with ease. However, in recent years, he has focused more on social and comedy films, such as OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu, which have received mixed responses from critics and the audience. While these films have their own merits, they lack the visual appeal and the adrenaline rush that the fans expect from an Akshay Kumar film. That is why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his upcoming new movie release, is a breath of fresh air for his fans and for the lovers of the action genre. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, takes its name from the 1998 hit of the same name, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Bade Miyan, a patriotic RAW agent, who gets involved in a deadly mission to save the country from a ruthless terrorist, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also features Tiger Shroff as Akshay's partner and protege.

Pathaan was a huge success; it helped boost SRK's career

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a perfect example of how Akshay Kumar can return to his roots and deliver a blockbuster action film that can rival the likes of Pathaan, the 2023 mega-hit starring Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after a four-year hiatus, was a massive success at the box office, earning over ₹1,000 crore (US$130 million) worldwide. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled RAW agent, who teams up with an ISI agent, played by Deepika Padukone, to stop a former RAW agent, played by John Abraham, from unleashing a deadly virus on India. The film was praised for its thrilling action sequences, its patriotic theme, and Shah Rukh Khan's powerful performance.

Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be a huge success for Akshay Kumar?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has all the ingredients to match or even surpass the success of Pathaan. The film has a similar patriotic theme, as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fight to protect the nation from a terrorist threat. The film also has some spectacular action scenes, shot in various locations across the world. The film also has a dash of comedy and romance, without which any Akshay Kumar film will be incomplete. Moreover, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcases Akshay Kumar's maturity and charisma as an actor, as he plays an age-appropriate role that suits his persona. Unlike some of his previous films, where he played younger characters opposite younger actresses, Akshay Kumar plays a seasoned and experienced agent, who mentors and guides Tiger Shroff, who is almost half his age. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a film that has it all to appeal to the masses and the classes, as it promises to offer a complete entertainment package for the audience. The film's teaser has received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike, and is expected to set new records at the box office upon its release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid 2024. The film will once again prove that Akshay Kumar is still the undisputed king of action and that he can give tough competition to any other actor in the industry. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is Akshay Kumar's Pathaan, and perhaps even more.