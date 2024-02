Deepika Padukone just broke the internet with the good news as she confirmed her pregnancy with hubby and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The global power couple is all set to welcome their first child in September and fans cannot keep calm to witness Deepika Padukone's baby bump. Deepika and Ranveer's first baby article announcement is going viral on the internet. After 5 years of marital bliss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood. But what happens to Deepika Padukone's filmy career? Well, it's going to be kickass the way it is. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Will Deepika Padukone join Shah Rukh Khan in the actioner? Netizens wonder after actress declares pregnancy

For all the latest Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first baby; actress reveals date in adorable post

Deepika Padukone confirms her pregnancy. Also Read - Here's when Deepika Padukone finalised her wedding with Ranveer Singh, celebrity photographer makes heartwarming revelation

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is right how the top Bollywood actress in Bollywood, and she came out as a secure personality after announcing her pregnancy at the peak of her career. Gone are those days when women sacrificed their careers for their babies. Today's women are different and they can handle work and home equally. In one of her interviews in 2019, Deepika Padukone admitted that she is selfishly focused on her career when asked about her baby plans. She had reportedly said, "But do we intend to have children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly focused on our careers, and I don't think having kids at this point would be fair. We're not even thinking about kids".

Well no guesses on it Deepika Padukone will resume work within a few months of the baby's arrival. She is a solid woman and we have seen her changing the trend like a real boss.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their baby in the month of September 2024. And fans definitely cannot keep calm.