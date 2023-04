BTS fans in India are waiting for the day when the K-Pop band will come to India. In between, they are happy with whatever small desi connect they find with the K-Pop band. Of course, it was a huge moment when Jungkook sang Naatu Naatu from RRR on his Weverse Live. And Rashmika Mandanna was recently clicked with Gulf Kanawut who is a popular Thai actor. But that is just about it when it comes to desi stars with icons from the world of K-Pop or Southeast Asia. Of course, fans will remember when Karan Johar shared a pic with Kai from the Paris Fashion Week. He is one of the top members of the superstar K-Pop group, Exo. Also Read - Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci who reportedly wanted to look like BTS Jimin dies after developing infections due to plastic surgery

WILL RANVEER SINGH MEET BTS' JIMIN?

Ranveer Singh is now in New York. He was spotted in the Soho district of the city. The brand ambassador was clad from head to toe in Gucci. It seems he is one of the guests for the opening of the new store of Tiffany and Co in New York City. As we know, BTS Jimin is going to be the main celebrity guest for the same. Even SUGA aka Min Yoongi might join him there. Jimin has left a couple of days back. So, will Ranveer Singh and Jimin meet one another at the grand event? Also Read - BTS: Jimin makes the highest debut for a Korean soloist on Hanteo charts; furious ARMYs slam platform for THIS reason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elder Ordonez (@elderordonez1)

Jimin reached NYC two days back for this event. He is making waves as the brand ambassador of Tiffany And Co. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar to give up Canadian citizenship, Backstreet Boys coming to India, Rani Mukerji wows in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 야요나/ヤヨナ ✩.*˚??ℂ? *ᴊɪᴍɪɴ☪︎⋆ (@chimimin__8_4_7)

As we know, the new store is coming on Fifth Avenue. Fans are hoping that the two meet. Ranveer Singh is a fan of BTS. He finds the K-Pop band freaking awesome. He was introduced to BTS by Radhika Bangia. She was a part of the Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has had a lacklustre 2022. His films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus tanked at the box office. It seems he will soon prep for Baiju Bawra that will have Alia Bhatt as his leading lady. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be directing the movie. Let us see if he joins Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2023. BTS members RM and Jimin are supposed to be at the Met Gala.