Will Farhan Akhtar direct Don 3 and Dil Chahta Hai 2? The Toofan star FINALLY reveals it all

One of the multi-talented celebs of the entertainment industry, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama, , which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video On July 16. While everyone knows that before becoming an actor, Farhan Akhtar entertained us from behind the camera by directing films like , Lakshya and others. But post Don 2, the director didn't don director's hat as fans have requested him to helm and the sequel of his cult directorial debut, DCH.

Though the actor and filmmaker recently revealed that he will soon don director's hat as he told PinkVilla, "I will. I have full intentions to direct films again. You never know, very soon. Maybe the next time we speak we might be speaking about something related to that. I am very touched by the fact that you appreciate my work as a director, and I feel I do owe that side of my work and my career again to people as well. I do look forward to directing, and hopefully we will chat about that soon."

When asked whether he is currently working of Dil Chahta Hai 2 and Don 3, Farhan replied, “No, not currently. Dil Chahta Hai 2 very rarely do I get asked about, Don 3 I am constantly asked about. But at the moment, no. Right now I have a certain focus on the stuff that I am intending to do, and of course time will come for me to talk about it more openly. But they don’t feature.”

Talking about his upcoming venture, Toofan, it is directed by and helmer . The film also features Paresh Rawal and in pivotal roles.