After years, the ban on Pakistani artists working in India has been demanded to be lifted, and the fans are enthralled that they will once again witness the magic of Fawad Khan on the big screen. The Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan had made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. Later, he did Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons and became the new favourite guy of Dharma. And it was claimed that Karan Johar had signed him for a couple of films opposite Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. But the ban on Pakistani artists in India shelved all his projects.

But now that the petition by the Bombay Court has been passed to lift a ban on Pakistani artist, will Karan Johar restart making films with Fawad Khan? During the time of the ban, KJo released a statement saying that he would not indulge himself in making films with Pakistani artists after the question on the filmmaker's mind was raised about continuing to work with Pakistani artists despite the ban. "Going forward, I will of course not engage with talent from the neighbouring country," Karan had said.

Bombay Court rejects the plea on the ban on Pakistani artists.

As per reports in Live Law, the court observed, " A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity that promotes peace, harmony, and tranquilly within the country and across the border. Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities that rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquilly, unity, and harmony in and between nations". The court even highlighted the point of Pakistani cricketers being allowed to come in India and play the World Cup 2023.

Karan Johar was supposed to produce this film with Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. Will the Pakistani heartthrob get his films back? Fawad Khan was strongly pushed and promoted by Dharma; in fact, on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna took a subtle dig at Karan for his bonding with the Pakistani actor. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.