For the past few days, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the wrong reason. Her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media and reportedly the actress was supposed to get arrested. ED (Enforcement Directorate) has been questioning her in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. It is said that Sukesh had given expensive gifts to Jacqueline. Due to this interrogation, the actress' work is surely affected. She was supposed to be a part of Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan. The show is going to take place today in Riyadh and it is still uncertain whether Jacqueline will be able to be a part of it or not.

A couple of days ago, when Salman had tweeted about the show, Jacqueline was a part of the promotional video and he had also tagged her in the tweet. Now, last night at the press conference in Riyadh, Salman broke his silence and revealed whether Jacqueline will be a part of Da-Bangg Tour or not.

At the press conference, Salman said, "Inshallah, she will be here tomorrow. If not, I'll perform as Jacqueline." So, now let's see whether Riyadh will get to watch Jacqueline's performance or not.

Salman and Jacqueline are very close friends. The two have featured in movies like Kick and Race 3, and they will also be seen together in Kick 2. This year, Jacqueline had also featured in a dance number in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

According to a report in The Print, the Roy actress had received gifts worth about Rs. 10 crore from Sukesh which includes three Persian cats worth Rs. 9 lakhs each, an Arabian Horse worth Rs. 52 lakhs, diamond sets, and more.

Talking about Jacqueline’s movies, apart from Kick 2, the actress will be seen in films like Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Vikrant Rona.