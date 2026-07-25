Will Katrina Kaif join Prabhas's Spirit after Deepika Padukone's exit?

Explore all about actress Katrina Kaif allegedly joining Prabhas's Spirit after Deepika Padukone's exit from the movie here. Read ahead to explore more details about this upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Will Katrina Kaif join Prabhas's Spirit after Deepika Padukone's exit

Prabhas's upcoming pan-India film, Spirit, has been making headlines lately. While this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is one of the most talked-about films, actress Deepika Padukone is no longer attached to the film. According to the Deccan Herald report, after Deepika’s exit, we will get to see a cameo by Katrina Kaif in Spirit.

While Prabhas will be headlining this movie, Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri will be making her debut in South Indian cinema and playing the lead in this action movie. Details about Spirit have been kept under wraps, which has made fans curious to find out what they can expect from this Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Let’s dive in to discover more about actress Katrina Kaif allegedly joining Prabhas's Spirit after Deepika Padukone's exit.

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