Will Kim Soo-Hyun return soon? Attorney BREAKS silence amid Kim Sae-Ron dating controversy

Kim Soo-Hyun's lawyer has shared a fresh update on the actor's possible comeback amid the Kim Sae-Ron controversy, while new developments emerge in the ongoing legal battle.

In the middle of the current controversy about alleged relationship rumours tied to the late Kim Sae-Ron, South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun seems to be slowly inching toward a possible return to the spotlight. Ko Sang-Rok, Soo-Hyun's lawyer, recently spoke in a fairly candid way about how the star is processing everything, both emotionally and professionally, and honestly it sounded a bit complicated, but in a human kind of way.

The attorney stressed that helping Kim Soo-Hyun regain a sense of stability in his personal life, right now, matters more than pretty much anything else, even if he didn’t exactly open the entire door and spill all details. Beyond that, he also suggested that talks about the actor’s next moves are still quietly taking shape behind the scenes, so fans are left wondering what might show up later.

Will Kim Soo-Hyun return?

Attorney Ko Sang-Rok revealed on YTN Radio that Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency are "carefully considering the specific details" of his potential return. But he emphasised that at this difficult stage, the actor's health comes first.

What did Kim Soo-Hyun's attorney say?

“The actor suffered huge damage from cyber crimes and is currently in the process of restoring his honour,” Ko Sang Rok said. “His return to his daily life is the top priority.” The lawyer also talked about the public interest in the legal dispute and the estimated 30 billion won associated with it. He stressed the need of public awareness and support rather than concentrating just on the financial element.

“Rather than getting fixated on the figure of 30 billion won, as the truth is being revealed, it is more important for our society to warmly welcome and support the actor so that he can return to his original place,” he stated. Ko Sang-Rok further assured fans that the team intends to stand by the actor throughout the process. “We will do our best to support him until the end so that the actor can stand before the public again through his work,” he added.

Many fans and internet users are eagerly anticipating Kim Soo-hyun's eventual formal comeback to the spotlight as a result of these remarks.

New update on Kim Soo-Hyun's legal case

According to Naver, Kim Soo-Hyun's legal case has taken a new turn after a court partially approved the freezing of YouTuber Kim Se-Ui's real estate assets amid the ongoing controversy linked to Kim Sae-Ron. YouTuber Kim Se-Ui was also reportedly detained over concerns of evidence tampering and flight risk. Authorities accused him of disseminating false accusations about modified digital content, but the YouTuber disputed all allegations and deemed the probe unjust.

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