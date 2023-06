One of the hot couples of Bollywood is and Vijay Varma. The two will be seen together in Lust Stories 2 that is coming on Netflix. The actress has admitted that Vijay Varma is her happy space. She said that they bonded organically when they met, and everything is so far so good. But the two are in no hurry. Now, was asked about her plans of marriage. The actress' marriage rumours have flooded social media in the past. She was asked if she ever feels the pressure to tie the knot from family or close one. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals if Vijay Varma helps her with scenes

TAMANNAAH SAYS KNOT SO SOON

The actress did an interview with India Today.in where she spoke on this matter. Tamannaah Bhatia said that one should get married when one feels like taking the plunge. She said it is a big responsibility and 'not a party' by any imagination. Tamannaah said it is similar to having a pet or growing plants at home. She said people should not give in to pressure. Tamannaah was quoted as saying, "So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it." Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Is Vijay Varma roped in for eight projects with Netflix? Rumoured ladylove Tamannaah drops major hint

THE ACTRESS ON HOW LIFE CHANGED AFTER 30

Tamannaah who began working early in life said that there was a concept that an actress' shelf life is only for 8 to 10 years. She said that she made a mental Math which told her that post 30, she would have retired from films and be a homemaker with two kids. But she says she never planned ahead of 30. Tamannaah was quoted as saying, "So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby." She said that actresses and women today have more choice in general. She said the only drawback for women is the biological clock. Tamannaah said she became her own person only after she turned 30.

HER IDEAL MAN

Tamannaah said that she wants her man to be kind, humorous and should get her food all the time. It looks like Vijay Varma has all the three qualities she has mentioned here. Last year, rumors had spread that she was going to marry a Mumbai based businessman who was actively chasing her since years. Tamannaah had debunked the same in an epic manner.