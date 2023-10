Priyanka Chopra, who is right now making heads turn with her super stunning avatars at the MAMI film festival in India, might give a miss to the Karwa Chauth celebration this year. The Desi girl in Mumbai for few more days. And the source close to her claimed that Priyanka made her last appearance at MAMI yesterday, but she hasn't left for Los Angeles yet, and this leads to speculation that the Citadel actress might not celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas this year in their five years of marriage. Also Read - JioMami Film Festival 2023: Tejasswi Prakash sets temperature soaring in bodycon dress; Rashami Desai struggles with flowy gown [VIEW PICS]

An insider reveals," Priyanka might not be going to LA anytime sooner, but only in the first week of November. The desk girl is keeping her whereabouts very hush-hush as reports claim she has signed a film with director Vishal Bharadwaj. Priyanka has a few meetings lined up, and she will have to finish them earlier. The actress cannot travel every now and then as she has daughter Malti's responsibility, and hence she chose to give the Karwa Chauth celebration a miss with husband Nick Jonas. Nick is a doting husband, and not even a bit an ounce he questions his wife's decision as he adores how beautifully she handles work with Malti". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: When Mannara Chopra allegedly physically assaulted Shraddha Das and Priyanka Chopra jumped to her rescue

Talking about the Karwa Chauth celebration, the insider adds," Priyanka may not celebrate the festival with her husband, but she will definitely hold the fast for the day as it's significant in their culture. Priyanka Chopra is a desi girl at heart and will always be". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra has the cutest ever picture of Malti Marie on her phone's wallpaper

Trending Now

On the professional front, Priyanka was supposed to do her next Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but things didn't work out, and the actress made an exit from the film reportedly. Till now, there has been no official announcement on the same. Fans are still hoping to see the terrific trio together. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.