and 's December 2021 was a dreamy affair. Their pictures took the Instagram by storm and left fans wanting for more Bollywood weddings. It left everyone questioning when will Bollywood's most loved stars - and get married. Another B-town couple, and Malaika Arora's impending wedding too being awaited by their fans. So will these two Bollywood couples tie the knot in 2022? Here are their astrological predictions and you will be definitely left surprised to know. Also Read - Chakda Xpress, Shabaash Mithu, Prithviraj and more; biopics to look forward to in 2022

Celebrity Numerologist Niraj Mancchanda who has been an astrologer for almost 18 years has predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married and their marriage will work well but there is a condition. He said, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married. As long as Alia is a pawn of RK, the marriage will work wonders." Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma to Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 unusual pairs to shine on screen in 2022

Talking about Arjun and Malaika's marriage, the astrologer did not confirm nor deny the same. He said, "If Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora get married then it will be a sudden decision taken by Arjun." Also Read - Move over cleavage and underboob, Urfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone and more hotties rock the sideboob trend

Well, a sudden decision or not, we would really like to see some Big fat Bollywood weddings taking place in 2022. Rumours have it that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already locked their wedding date and it somewhere in near future. April is the month which is being speculated as RK-Alia's wedding month. We cannot wait to see them dressed as bride and groom.

Talking about Malaika and Arjun, the couple has not dropped any hints about their wedding happening soon.

(Niraj Mancchanda is an expert in Numerology, KPAstrology, Health Healing, Methaphysics and Vaastu and practicing since over 18 years.)