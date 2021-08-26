Director Rumy Jafry's Chehre starring and in the lead, has been the centre of all noise ever since the promotions began. Earlier, there was an uproar on social media on why was missing from the film's posters and teasers and wasn't even a part of the promotions. Though Rhea's blink-and-miss appearance in the film's trailer debunked all conspiracy theories around her ouster, there is still a chatter going on whether Rhea's presence will affect the film's overall performance. Also Read - Chehre movie review: The multiple faces of this Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer aren't interesting enough to hold your attention

Responding to the presence of Rhea, who courted controversy last year after the demise of her boyfriend and actor , director Rumy Jafry feels that it won't affect the film.

"Rhea plays a very important role in the film and she has done a very good job. Our film was made way before all this controversy happened. The film would have released in April last year had the pandemic not started. I don't feel our film will have any added benefit or suffer a loss due to her presence," he told IANS.

He also feels the situation of negativity and hatred which Rhea faced last year is gradually changing. "You can see Rhea is not being so heavily trolled on social media these days like she used to be last year. Sushant's death was extremely sad but whatever happened across the country surrounding Rhea and her family, that's also very sad. Let the court decide who is guilty and who is not. Last year Rhea was called names like 'witch' and 'gold-digger' but the situation has changed in one year," the director added.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi had broken his silence on Rhea's 'media trial'. He said that it was so ‘blown out of proportion’ which almost destroyed a family's life. Rhea spent almost a month in jail for her alleged role in a drug-related case connected to Sushant's death.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty, Chehre hits the theatres on August 27.