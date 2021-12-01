It looks like Jacqueline Fernandez is going through a tough time. The actress had categorically denied any kind of romantic relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekar. However, a picture of them has made people believe otherwise. In the pic, we can see her giving a peck to the actress. It seems that pic of the actress was taken during March - April 2021 when he was out on interim bail. In fact, there were some reports doing the rounds in the media that Jacqueline Fernandez was planning to get hitched to her South-Indian boyfriend. People are trying to guess what was is the actual manner. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is married to a Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paul. Also Read - 'British-Indian actress' Alia Bhatt, 'Unadulterated Love' Shehnaaz Gill and more: Here's what Urban Dictionary says about these TOP celebs

An director who is close to Jacqueline Fernandez told Bollywood Hungama on the condition of anonymity that she was indeed unaware of the exact nature of his business. It seems Sukesh showered her with lot of attention and expensive gifts like chocolates and flowers. She fell for him. Jacqueline Fernandez apparently did not bother to double-check his identity, which has proved kind of costly for her. The source told the portal that it is as bad as Shilpa Shetty claiming that she was not in the know of Raj Kundra's porn racket. The director told the portal, " If you're dating/marrying someone you can't be blind to what he does."

But everyone is positive that nothing bad will happen to her career. Jacqueline Fernandez has promised full co-operation to the ED officials in this investigation. A co-star of the actress has revealed that she might take help of her mentor Salman Khan if things go worse. It seems the officials have a lot of questions for Jacqueline Fernandez. Her close ones feel that she might not have the answers to all. Sukesh Chandrashekhar who lived an extravagant life in Chennai conducted his operations from his cell in Tihar Jail.