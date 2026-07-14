Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi release in 2026? Here's what's causing the delay

Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace may not release in 2026 after all. A new report claims the Galwan Valley-based film is awaiting key clearances, making a 2027 theatrical release increasingly likely.

Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi release in 2026? Here's what's causing the delay

Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace looks like it’s facing even more delays. A new report says the makers have yet to lock down a release date, and honestly, it might not hit theatres until 2027. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was first announced as Battle of Galwan but has been stuck in limbo for a while. The biggest reason is simply that clearances are taking longer because of the film’s sensitive topic.

What’s Holding Things Up?

Maatrubhumi centers on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces, which means it’s not just any war movie, it’s loaded with political repercussions. There were rumors the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already objected, but the production house says they haven’t sent the film in for approval yet. Instead, everything’s on pause while the Ministry of Defence reviews the script. Apparently, they’re combing through every detail, considering how it might impact diplomatic ties.

Right now, there’s no set release date. Bollywood Hungama reports that the makers can’t really make any big announcements. Even if they miraculously sort all these issues out soon, finding a good spot on the calendar will be tough. Most of the big festival dates have been taken up by other films. One source told the outlet that Salman Khan doesn’t like clashing with other movies at the box office.

Could Maatrubhumi still arrive in 2026?

The Dussehra holiday in October was one of the last possible open windows this year. There’s a potential long weekend around October 20, which worked out for many films in the past but that slot’s already got competition, Rajkummar Rao’s Raftaar and Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh’s Gunmaaster G9 may both aim for the same date. Neither team has confirmed it yet, but if they do, Maatrubhumi’s chances for 2026 look slim. If things aren’t cleared up quickly, the makers might just push it to 2027.

If that happens, Salman could end up with two movies out in 2027. He’s already working on Vamshi Paidipally’s next film with Nayanthara, which should release next year. As for Maatrubhumi, there’s still no official word on when it’ll finally see the light of day. Fans just have to hang on a bit longer to watch Salman Khan’s take on this massive war drama.

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