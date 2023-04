Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The actress has been promoting her movie Gaslight in and out of the city. She recently appeared on Shehnaaz Gill-hosted show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Sara and Shehnaaz were absolute goofballs on the show and talked about anything and everything under the sun. They also flirted with each other which dished out BFF energy. Well, often times Sara Ali Khan is compared to her mother Armita Singh. Sara is a carbon copy of her mother. So, will she do a remake of her mother's films? Sara answered with self-deprecating humour. Also Read - Gaslight movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey film called the most engaging thriller; fans praise the actors' brilliant performances

Sara Ali Khan takes a jibe at herself when asked about doing a remake

Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines in Entertainment News for her stint in Gaslight. She made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's show for the promotion of the same. And during their conversation, Shehnaaz asked Sara Ali Khan why she doesn't star in a remake of any of her mother's films. Sara being Sara took a self-deprecating jibe and says, "Father ki movie remake karke kya tehelka mach gaya, Love Aaj Kal," and then adds, "Wapas thodi karungi aisa." Shehnaaz asks her what happened, and Sara says it was not good. Sara starred in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan which was a dud. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan finally breaks her silence if she is working with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3; ‘I would love to work with him again, but…’

Sara Ali Khan explains why she won't star in remakes

Sara then explains that she won't make remakes of any of her mother, Amrita Singh's films. When Shehnaaz asks why, Sara says that her mom has done so well and that she doesn't feel she can do it. When Shehnaaz explains that the vibe of the movies and the costumes and all really connected and insists Sara to do films like her mother. Sara says she will try. Also Read - Gaslight: Rahul Dev explains why the murder mystery is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar and not theatres [Exclusive]

On the work front, Sara starred alongside Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in Gaslight which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 31st March.