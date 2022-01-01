has been away from films for a while now. The actor took a sabbatical of sorts after the release of his film Zero that also starred and . The film helmed by Aanand L Rai that showed Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf released in the year 2018. Now, the actor is all set to make a comeback to films. He has YRF's Pathan and Atlee's film which has been allegedly titled as Lion. But before that he even suffered a setback with son 's drugs case. Leaving all of it behind, will the year 2022 be good to SRK career wise? Astrologer Niraj Mannchanda has made some shocking predictions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa make the 'chaabi' joke with Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

Niraj Mannchanda who has been an astrologer for almost 17 years has predicted that Shah Rukh Khan will be able to make a good comeback only if his films release in Saturn-Jupiter. The astrologer predicted, "SRK is going through Saturn Jupiter, whatever he is, is because of his Jupiter mahadasa. If his movie releases in Saturn-Jupiter, he will make a comeback, if he misses Jupiter period his career as actor is over."

The astrologer further added, "Next Mahadasa of Mercury as it is not for acting at all. Even if he releases his movie in Saturn-Jupiter on Mercury Mahadasa, he will be over."

Shah Rukh Khan has been the King of Bollywood for years and still remains to rule the hearts of zillions of his fans. His army of followers is waiting with bated breath to watch him on the big screen once again. Shah Rukh Khan will also be marking his special appearances in Rocketry The Nambi Effect and 's Tiger 3. We hope the year 2022 is good for the Badshah.