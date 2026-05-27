Will Shah Rukh Khan return as DON? Who will replace Ranveer Singh as Don 3 controversy escalates

After Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 amid controversy, rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan replacing him have taken over social media, while makers remain silent on the film's future.

Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3 has turned into one of the biggest Bollywood controversies of 2026. The actor is now caught in a legal dispute with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and is also facing a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Amid all the drama, fans are desperately curious about one big question- who will step into the shoes of the iconic Don?

Will Hrithik Roshan replace Ranveer?

Soon after news of Ranveer’s departure broke, rumours started doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan was being considered as the replacement. However, Hrithik quickly shut down the speculation with a clear statement. “What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own,” he said. “I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time.”

Shah Rukh Khan the new Don?

Another report suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might return to reprise his iconic role. According to a January report, SRK is reportedly willing to come back as Don, but only on one condition- that Jawan director Atlee helms the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from either SRK or the makers so far.

No statement from Farhan Akhtar yet?

While the speculation continues to grow, Farhan Akhtar, the director and producer of the franchise, has remained completely silent on the matter. There has been no official word from Excel Entertainment regarding the future of Don 3 or who will play the lead role.

For now, the next Don remains a mystery. Whether the makers go with a fresh face or bring back a bigger star, one thing is certain, the expectations around Don 3 are sky-high, and the film already has a tough act to follow after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary performances.

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