Will Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films be a blockbuster; how can he avoid a flop? Celebrity astrologer makes shocking predictions

It's been a long time since we saw making it big on the silver screen. He was last seen Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero which terribly tanked at the box office. The movie also featured and in lead roles. It's 2021 and we are still waiting for SRK to cast a spell on us with his stellar performances. While Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for much talked about film Pathan, a celebrity astrologer has made some predictions about the King Khan that may or may not help decide the fate of the superstar.

Speaking about what's next in store for Shah Rukh Khan to HerZindagi, astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that the superstar's return on the big screen will be a treat to his fans. As we all know that SRK has been in the news to be being featured or for producing films in the near future. It is being said that after Pathan, SRK will be next seen in a film, followed by Atlee's next, Raj and DK's upcoming action-comedy, cameo in and Love Hostel to be produced under his home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to Guruji, SRK's upcoming films are expected to perform well upon release. The anticipation of fans watching him on the big screen will turn fruitful and his films might get a bumper opening. At a time when theatres are shut due to the pandemic, Guruji says that SRK's film might get a theatrical release instead of on OTT platforms. It will also bring the audience to the theatres.

The astrologer further added that Shah Rukh Khan's production venture are expected to do even more better and the superstar should launch new actors and produce new films under his banner.

Talking about the mistakes SRK should avoid doing, Guruji said that the superstar should do away with acting in his home produced films as they might not perform well at the box office. He also pointed out that the films in which SRK has sported a beard hasn't worked as expected. So a clean shaven look might be a solution to ward off bad luck.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has recently completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry. He was recently engaged in a fun Twitter conversation with fans. Using trademark humour, sarcasm and charming personality, the actor responded to curious questions and promised to gift them a lot of movies.

"Movie release might not be a good option right now, how about a Dance Number .. which might hold us for some time?" asked a fan. SRK replied, "Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. (No my friend, a lot of movies are in the pipeline)."

Asked when would his next film release, the actor tweeted, "Right now with the situation I think it's prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience." Shah Rukh also hinted that his production house Red Chillies Entertainment is backing "very masaaledaar movies"!

Quizzed if he is doing a film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, SRK replied, "Just going to call him and request him... he sleeps late!!" Asked if he plans to make any announcements in the near future, Shah Rukh sarcastically replied, "Loudspeakers make announcement...I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts...soon."

A user asked whether SRK is currently "berozgaar" or jobless. To this, the actor responded, "Jo kuch nahi karte...woh (people who don't do anything...they)..."