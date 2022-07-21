Will Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor let paps click his and Alia Bhatt's baby's pictures or take Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli route? Actor responds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Recently the Shamshera star was asked if he and the Darlings actress will let the paparazzi click their baby's picture. Here's what he said...