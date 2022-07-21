Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to embrace parenthood. The two lovebirds tied the knot in April and are now expecting their first child together. Both, Ranbir and Alia are on cloud nine and are super excited to welcome their little munchkin and start a family. Well, soon we will have Ranbir Kapoor jr or Alia Bhatt jr in the midst. So, will the popular celebrity parents let their little one be clicked by the paparazzi? Or will they take Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's route and keep him/her away from the media glare? Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the same recently and here's how he responded... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ as he makes fun of her mental health; netizens strongly slam the star

Also Read - Shamshera: Will Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt together beat the box office collection of Sanju? Here's what it will take

Will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt let paps click their baby?

There's a popular paparazzi culture in India where the paps follow celebrities and click them. Just recently, when Alia Bhatt return to the city after completing the shoot for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the airport. At a press conference in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked if he will allow the paparazzi to click his and Alia Bhatt's child, the Shamshera actor said that he hasn't given it a thought yet. RK says that he hasn't reached that point and is currently just enjoying the pregnancy phase. He adds that he and Alia will take the right decision when the time comes. He also added, "There is a certain demand for a personal life on the media, but I don't know," reports a portal. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor talking about cheating to Ranveer Singh revealing the age he lost his virginity; shocking confessions made by B-Town stars

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor to make his Instagram debut?

Just yesterday we got y'all an exclusive scoop on when will the Sanju actor make his Instagram debut. Well, the source privy to the details said that while Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are pestering him to join Instagram, RK has his own ways and plans. It is a known thing that Ranbir has a secret account on social media. He is not following anyone and neither has he made any post. When asked if he will make his IG debut when he and Alia welcome a child together, the source said that RK has been a very private person but might just do it, since it's a special moment for them. But then again, you never know.