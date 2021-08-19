Will Smith, Charlie D'Amelio, Addison Rae and more: 10 most followed people on TikTok

TiktTok is one of the most commonly used social media platforms around the world. This video-sharing platform has almost 800 million users and millions of downloads. One of the most frequently asked questions is who are the most followed creators on TikTok. There are millions of content creators posting their content on Tiktok. Today we have made a list of the ten leading influencers on this widely used platform.

1. Charlie D'Amelio

The first person on our list is Charlie D'Amelio. This 16-year-old from the United States has the maximum number of followers on TikTok. She began using this social media platform in 2019; since then, she has become the most followed account. She has more than 122 million followers and more than 9 billion likes.

2. Addison Rae

Addison Rae 2nd most followed person on TikTok, is an American dancer. She is a social media sensation and has more than 82 million followers and more than 5 billion likes on TikTok. Addison started pursuing TikTok in 2019, and since then, she has come a long way. She is also a well-known actress and has acted in a few movies as well.

3. Khabane Lame

Khabane Lame is a Senegalese-born TikToker who is based in Italy. He became famous for his short comedy skits, where he had sarcastically pointed out people who would complicate simple daily tasks for no particular reason. He has over 80 million followers on TikTok. Until a few months ago, he was not widely known; during the pandemic, he gained broad recognition.

4. Bella Poarch

The fourth most followed person on TikTok is Bella Poarch. This Filipino-American social media personality and singer has over 75 million followers. She has an impressive number of likes as well. One of her widely circulated videos is her lip-syncing to Soph Aspin Send.

5. Zach King

Zach King from America is in the 5th position on our list. He is an illusionist, filmmaker, and internet personality based in Los Angeles. Zach King has over 63 million followers and more than 780 million likes on TikTok. He has created videos picturing digital magic, which has attracted a wide range of audiences.

6. Will Smith

This famous actor from Pennsylvania stands in the 6th position on our list. He has more than 60 million followers and 380 million likes on this video-sharing platform. This excellent actor is known for his exceptional acting and his sense of humor. Some of the most famous movies of Will Smith are Men in Black, Concussion, and so on.

7. Spencer X

Spencer X is a skilled beatboxer, and he has his own Youtube channel. He stands in 7th position with more than 54 million followers and more than 1 billion likes on TikTok. This content creator is famous for his original compositions of tracks across various social media platforms.

8. Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio is an American singer and social media personality. This talented creator is the older sister of Charlie D'Amelio. She has over 53 million followers. In her TikTok account, you can see her dancing on various tracks with her younger sister. She was also a part of the collaborative The Hype House, a TikTok group.

9. Michael Le

Michael Le stands in the 9th position on our list with an impressive number of followers, over 50 million. He has gained over 1 billion likes for his unique dancing videos. Michael Le is a fantastic choreographer as well. He enjoys dancing, and he gives his followers advice on how to learn and perform simple dance steps.

10. Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Loaiza is a Youtuber born in Mexicali in Baja, California. This Mexican blogger is known for her challenges, tutorials, and tags posted on her YouTube channel. She has over 14 million followers on YouTube and 10 million followers on Instagram. This creative content creator has over 48 million followers on TikTok and is among the top 10 people with the maximum number of followers on TikTok.

Conclusion

Now we have reached the end of the article. There are many more popular creators on TikTok. These are the users with the maximum number of followers. You can check out their videos on TikTok.