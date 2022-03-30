Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate: Karan Johar gets dragged into the controversy

who won the best actor award at Oscars 2022 has been grabbing headlines for his slap gate incident with Chris Rock. The actor was highly irked with Chris for making fun of his wife Jada's hairdo who is suffering from a medical condition. However, he later apologised for getting violent with Chris. He took to his Instagram and wrote a long apology to Chris and The Academy Awards 2022, " Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress". Also Read - Attack star John Abraham reveals why he isn't ever gung-ho about promoting his films on The Kapil Sharma Show; 'I like Kapil but...'

While netizens were having a field day on the internet after the slap gate incident. is being dragged amid the controversy. There are lots of people who are blaming KJo's production house film Student Of The Year 2 over Will Smith's behaviour Here's how. On Twitter one user mentioned, " Will Smith did a cameo in the movie Student of the Year 2, if his temper for cheapness is that high, there would have been a bloody brawl for even offering him the cameo. This Oscar thing was scripted". Another user write, " "I feel Will Smith has become overdramatic after working in 'Student Of The Year 2'. #WillAndChris #WillSmith". " Will Smith hasn't been himself since the Student of the Year cameo", wrote a user on Twitter. Take a look at the memes right here.

Will Smith hasn't been himself since the Student of the Year cameo — Vivek Mani (@vivek__mani) March 28, 2022

I feel Will Smith has become overdramatic after working in 'Student Of The Year 2'. #WillAndChris #WillSmith — Dhiraj Sagar (@Dhiriously) March 28, 2022

I already knew Will Smith is a bit crazy when he agreed to dance in Student of the Year.

?? — Vinayak Poudel (@poudelvinayak) March 28, 2022

I can't believe someone from Student of the Year 2 won an Oscar — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) March 28, 2022

We wonder if KJo will enjoy the memes too.