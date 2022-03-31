Will Smith 'refused' to leave after slapping Chris Rock; 'upset and outraged' Academy starts disciplinary proceedings

has been in the headlines ever since his slap gate incident with at the Oscar Awards 2023. Since he slapped Chris over making fun of his wife Jade who is suffering from a medical condition there's a huge debate online and everyone from Hollywood and Bollywood has been passing their judgement. And many even questioned Academy why it didn't take any action against Will after he slapped Chris. The latest reports claim that Will was asked to leave but he refused. "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently."

The Academy said it started a process that could lead to disciplinary action against Will for volition of its standards of conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy." Suspension, expulsion or other sanctions may be approved at its next board meeting on April 18. While Will too has apologised to Chris by sharing a long note of apology on his Instagram account. " Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He further added, " I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress." Well like Chris said after being slapped that this will create history and seems like it will.