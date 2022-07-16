Will Sushmita Sen's relationship with 'tainted' former IPL honcho Lalit Modi affect her professionally? Find out [Exclusive]

This week belonged to and Lalit Modi. There was no denying that Lalit Modi's sudden announcement that he had found a partner in the former Miss Universe and beauty queen Sushmita Sen created shockwaves and how. The Internet was flooded with so many memes on the topic. Sushmita Sen broke up with beau Rohman Shawl in December 2021. They had been together for a couple of years. Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are still good friends. Lalit Modi wrote on his Twitter account, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." Also Read - Palak Tiwari looks stunning at a recent event; but netizens mistake her for Sonam Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan [Watch Video]

Many fans have been wondering if this relationship will have an adverse effect on the career of Sushmita Sen. Her comeback with Aarya has been a super successful one. The former IPL chairman has some legal hassles, and they are of serious nature. Celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, "Sushmita and Lalit's relationship is as if they are made for each other with no pun intended! This is a genuine one for both the partners. Yes, Sushmita may be judged wrongly given her illustrious past but this one could be something truly serious. If this relationship works for the two for the next 1-2 years, it may get more serious and they may take the next step but that is all dependent on how they work it out. They truly respect each other. They are friends first and have a very mature relationship."

He also told fans that this would not impact her professional career in any way. The astrologer also slammed people who felt that Sushmita Sen was looking for a 'Sugar Daddy'. He said, "It is not about Lalit being smitten by Sushmita or Sushmita looking for a "Sugar Daddy" as she is being accused of by netizens. This will not affect Sushmita's career. She will keep working and be the entrepreneur that she wishes to be, her relationship with Lalit Modi will not affect that in any way."

Sushmita Sen confirmed that there is no engagement or marriage but she is definitely in love. Her fans have blessed her with immense happiness.