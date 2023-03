Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are two of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. A couple of years ago, Kangana's sister Rangoli had slammed Taapsee in a series of tweets and even called her a sasti copy of the Emergency actress. Rangoli Chandel was triggered because of Taapsee's comment on Kangana Ranaut. It so happened that Taapsee had claimed that Kangana needs a double filter perhaps because of her honest and straightforward opinions. Rangoli lashed out at Taapsee while the Dunki actress didn't participate in the conversation directly. And now, Taapsee reveals if she will ever talk to Kangana. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday: 7 fresh pairing in upcoming movies that will leave you excited

Taapsee Pannu shares if she will ever interact with Kangana Ranaut

In an interview with The Lallantop, Taapsee Pannu revealed if she will talk to Kangana Ranaut given the unpleasant history in the recent past. The actress shared that she honestly don't know. However, 's Dunki costar does add that if she comes across Kangana, she would go and say hello. "Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usse hai. So uski marzi," Taapsee told The Lallantop. The actress has been a fan of Kangana and she maintained that while adding that even when she was called a sasti copy, she took it as a compliment. The statement is going viral in Entertainment News.

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut's differences

When Rangoli continued slamming Taapsee, Kangana defended her sister and she later also went on to call Taapsee, Sasti on some occasions. They have been engaged in a war of words over Twitter on the nepotism debate, the farmer's protests and more. had tried to diffuse the situation but Rangoli Chandel had slammed the filmmaker as well.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency in the pipeline. Taapse Pannu will be seen in Dunki, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? to name a few.