Will Taylor Swift not invite ex-BFF Blake Lively to her wedding? Singer feels HESITANT after…

The excitement around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey's wedding is at its peak. However, according to recent report Taylor Swift will not invite her ex-BFF Blake Lively to her wedding. Read on to know why.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were once two of the most adored friends in Hollywood. The two were often seen together, and Taylor even included the names of Blake's children in her songs. But in recent times, the gap between the two has widened. Now there are reports that Taylor Swift might not even invite Blake Lively to her wedding. Fans are surprised after this discussion, because at one time these two were considered to be the closest friends of each other.

Why did Taylor Swift decide not invite Blake Lively to her wedding?

According to reports, Taylor Swift is confused about inviting Blake Lively to her and Travis Kelsey's wedding. It is being said that after Blake's name came up in the legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni, Taylor thought it better to step back a little. A report stated that Taylor felt uncomfortable and emotionally affected by the whole affair. That's why the two are no longer as close as before and Taylor does not want any controversy around her marriage.

Are Taylor Swift’s wedding invitations out?

Meanwhile, the excitement around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey's wedding is at its peak. Recently, popular host Graham Norton confirmed that he has received an invitation to the much-awaited wedding. After this, the discussion became more intense as the wedding invitations had been sent. However, it is also being said that the information related to the wedding is being kept very confidential. Guests may have to sign multiple NDAs so that things like the location and time of the wedding do not come out.

What is the reason for the dispute between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?

One of the major reasons for the rift in Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is said to be some private messages related to the court case, which became public. After these messages came to light, Taylor felt insecure and upset. According to a close source, the two now only have formal conversations and have not had any deep or emotional conversations for quite some time. This trust deficit does not seem to be healing so quickly, and it does not seem easy to make the old relationship the same again.

Is Taylor Swift and Travis’s relationship facing a problem?

On the other hand, Taylor and Travis's relationship is also facing a challenge. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Travis Kelce's NFL career is being considered the first big test of this relationship. Taylor is currently away from the limelight and is personally supporting her fiancé.

