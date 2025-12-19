Winery Dispute: Brad Pitt scores legal WIN as court orders Angelina Jolie to hand over…

Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Controversy: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has received a significant legal victory in his ongoing winery dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Read on to know more.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has received a significant legal victory in his ongoing winery dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered Angelina Jolie to hand over emails and other communication documents that she had previously withheld. The ruling was issued on Wednesday, December 17, just one day before Brad Pitt's 62nd birthday. The court granted Brad Pitt's request, stating that Jolie must provide complete, unedited copies of certain non-privileged communications within a specified timeframe.

What did the court order in the Winery dispute?

According to the court order, Angelina Jolie must provide full details of all non-privileged communications related to 22 documents within 45 days. These are the same documents that were previously withheld under the claim of "privilege." Brad Pitt's legal team believes that these emails could reveal Angelina Jolie's true intentions. According to a source, Pitt's lawyers claim that these emails could prove that Jolie was dishonest about her intentions regarding the sale of her stake from the beginning and that she acted in bad faith.

TRENDING NOW

What is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Winery dispute?

Brad Pitt filed this lawsuit in 2022. He alleged that Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the famous French winery Château Miraval to Stoli Group's wine company, Tenute del Mondo, despite an agreement between them that neither would sell their share without the other's consent. Angelina Jolie has denied the existence of any such agreement. She has called the lawsuit retaliatory and has countersued Brad Pitt.

Did Brad Pitt launch a revenge campaign against Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie's legal team claims that Brad Pitt has deliberately launched a "revenge campaign" against her. Jolie's lawyers also alleged that Pitt refused to buy her share because Jolie was unwilling to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). They claim this NDA was intended to conceal Pitt's alleged misconduct. The case stems from a 2016 private plane trip during which Pitt was accused of mistreating his family. However, no charges were filed against Pitt after the investigation, and Jolie did not pursue the case further at the time.

According to recently revealed court documents, Brad Pitt is seeking $35 million (approximately Rs 290 crore) in damages in this case. This amount relates to losses incurred due to Jolie selling her share in 2021.

All about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple officially divorced in December 2024. Although the marriage is over, their legal dispute over the winery continues, and further developments in this case are expected.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more