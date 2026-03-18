WION World Pulse: Anupam Kher shares his INSPIRING journey

Anupam Kher described his life experiences as his biggest school. He said that it is the small everyday happenings and the people one meets in life that give real inspiration.

Anupam Kher described his life experiences as his biggest school. He said that it is the small everyday happenings and the people one meets in life that give real inspiration. Remembering his grandfather, he said that the lessons he received from him in childhood still give direction to his personality and thinking. According to Kher, life teaches us something new every day; all that is needed is to understand and embrace it. This approach brings depth to his art and acting, which connects the audience emotionally.

What did Anupam Kher say about his creative thinking?

Talking about his creative thinking, Anupam Kher said that he always keeps his options open. He believes that an artist should not be confined to one genre. He described himself as his biggest competition as he tries to do better than his previous work every time. It is this self-motivation that motivates them to constantly move forward. According to him, real success comes when the person challenges himself and tries to break boundaries.

Speaking on the changing era of technology, Kher said he considers himself fortunate to have witnessed both the digital and pre-digital eras. He himself handle his social media accounts and considers it a part of discipline, according to him. However, he also expressed concern that excessive use of mobile phones is dampening the curiosity of the youth. Kher said that it is extremely important to keep asking questions and wanting to understand the world, as it is this curiosity that keeps one going.

Anupam Kher refuses to call himself a legend

Kher also shared many interesting anecdotes related to his life. He mentioned a lesson from his grandfather that a busy person can find time for every work. Despite his long and successful career, he refused to call himself a "legend" and remained humble. He also spoke about her film "Tanvi: The Great," which is inspired by her niece. Such personal experiences make his films even more real and emotional.

All about Anupam: Career and achievements

Anupam Kher was born on 7 March 1955 and has worked in the film industry for almost four decades. He has acted in more than 540 films and received two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards for his outstanding contribution. He received the Padma Shri award in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2016. His major films include Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, A Wednesday! , Khosla Ka Ghosla, and The Kashmir Files. His life story demonstrates that hard work and dedication and his desire to learn new things.

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