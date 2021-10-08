With 95% share, ‘pocket-friendly’ smartphones dominate India’s online gaming market

An overwhelming majority of online gaming players in India are glued to their smartphones—and that’s not surprising. India, after all, is a mobile-first country.

95% gamers play on Android phones

India has already outpaced early growth predictions especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, putting the country as the second largest mobile gaming market behind China. Government statistics estimated that 365 million online players in the country play their games via mobile phones, and 95.23% of them use Android-powered smartphones.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was an unexpected event for all. Yet, it turned into a factor that pushed most digital trends in the same direction they had already taken,” analysts at ENV Media noted in their recent research, Which Mobile Devices Do Indian Online Gamblers Use Most. “Nowadays, the former family primetime hours are often dedicated to gaming, and this kind of fragmented, customizable, and largely free gaming experience is the new preferred pastime for many Indians… Android mobile phones are the primary medium for gaming, both online and offline (via apps).”

Android devices are proving to be popular, particularly in India where it has been a dominant player since 2014, due to several factors: they’re cheaper compared to iOS-powered devices; they’re easy to use; the operating system (OS) is open, and local tech companies and web developers are comfortable working with Android; and hardware parts and tech support are widely available in the country.

The rise in smartphone penetration has also paved the way for the growing popularity of casual entertainment games like rummy, teen patti, roulette online, ludo, snakes, checker, and even chess.

Don’t count desktop gamers out of the equation

Proprietary data from SevenJackpots online casino comparison site showed that during the January 1 to April 30, 2021 period, 87.16% of 78,000 users are from mobile devices—while 12.38% are desktop users, and 0.46% are tablet users.

Mobile penetration is largely expected, given that India is fast becoming a mobile-first market; what’s notable is the desktop consistency although ENV Media analysts pointed out that mid-size devices are seeing a “declining importance” among desi gamers.

“If anything, large-screen smart TVs can also integrate rich gaming sessions, streaming services, and some AR/VR features that could make a virtual trip to the casino a completely different experience,” according to the ENV Media report. “Even if some desi gamers had the aspiration to buy the Microsoft Xbox series or Sony PlayStations, these two are still considered a luxury for many households and young players. Smartphone gaming is ‘pocket-friendly’ and provides an easier entry into the ecosystem for first-timers.”

This is why smartphones are popular; they’re accessible and also offer the chance to play multiplayer card games—with a real money gaming component—or even share casual gaming insights with family and friends: “In that way, Android devices have the distinction of being affordable and ubiquitous. While gaming is a social pastime, [real money gaming] forms and the evolution of monetization take the industry to another level – more direct and beyond advertising dependence.”