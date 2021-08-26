The industry is abuzz, the media is rife, movie-buffs are bustling and the entire country has their antennae tuned to the recent rumour of being pregnant with 's baby. It so happened that was asked about Deepika Padukone's pregnancy rumours during a live 'Ask Me' session she had recently conducted on Instagram or rather, a fan had posted a comment during the session stating that Ranveer Singh had become a father, after which his Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and had costar had tagged the actor asking him confirmation for the same. No official word has yet come though from Deepika, Ranveer or any of their representatives. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Let Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood beauties inspire you to dress up for the occasion – view pics

This takes us back to an old press conference where a journalist from First Post had quizzed Deepika Padukone back in 2020 during a media event for on speculations of her being pregnant back then, too. After said journo seemed adamant in her questioning, Deepika had replied, "Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months." Quite the rebuttal, we must say.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her untitled thriller with Director , alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi, post which she has two mega releases in Pathan, opposite the one and only , and Telugu Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Project K, opposite Rebel Star Prabhas.