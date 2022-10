It's been more than four years since was seen playing a lead character on the big screen after his 2018 debacle Zero. The film's failure took a toll on him and the superstar stayed away from the showbiz to find the right kind of project to make a stunning comeback. While SRK is currently loaded with big upcoming projects, celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath has predicted that the King Khan will reclaim his stardom in Bollywood with Pathaan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard's Rs 2.5 crore pay per annum to Salman Khan’s Shera’s salary will make you question your life choices

As we all know that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge stardom and we have already witnessed the craziness when he appeared in a small cameo in and starrer . His role brought a smile on millions of faces and people thronged to theatres to catch a glimpse of him after a long time.

Considering this fact, Guruji said told Koimoi, "Despite his movies not performing well at the Box office, SRK's future looks bright as ever, capable to deliver some megahits in times to come. Pathaan will be one such movie from which Shah Rukh Khan will reclaim his stardom in Bollywood."

Guruji further said that Shah Rukh Khan's decision to wait for a long time has been the best decision for his career. According to his astrological recommendations, SRK should 'focus more on love characters, handpicking brilliant and engaging content for outshining his majestic aura.' He said that SRK will continue to dominate the industry. While pan-India might bring him average response from the audience, Guruji suggested that SRK should focus more on Bollywood movies.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen space with and in Pathaan. Then, he has 's Dunki with and director Atlee's Jawan opposite Nayanthara and .