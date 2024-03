National Award winner Kriti Sanon is definitely the star of the season. The leading actress of the nation is making her presence known at the global level. Having delivered some of the best performances in the recent past, Kriti Sanon stole the show with her solid performance as SIFRA in the recently released film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Her presence took the film to a new level, and from the critics to the fans and the audiences, everyone raved about her remarkable performance in the film. The actress was seen playing the Super Intelligent Female Robot, and besides her performance, she stunned everyone with her beauty and her unmatched screen presence. Also Read - The Crew: Top 5 highlights from the teaser that you cannot miss

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Kriti Sanon unveils teaser of CREW

While the audiences were still sinking into the fever of SIFRA, played by Kriti Sanon in the film, the leading actress surprised everyone with the poster and teaser of her upcoming film 'Crew'. In the film bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms, co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon leaves an impact on audiences with her mesmerizing screen presence. Her charm and beauty in the character of the air hostess definitely raised the heat in the film and made the head turn. The film 'Crew' will be released in cinemas on March 29th, 2024. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success bash: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput arrive holding hands; Kriti Sanon stuns in a red bodycon dress

Watch the video trailer of Do Patti here



Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh in Do Patti Trailer Also Read - Shahid Kapoor talks about Bollywood not accepting OUTSIDERS easily; says 'Inko bada problem hota hai ki...'

Trending Now

In a recent exciting update, Kriti Sanon threw another exciting surprise to the masses as she unveiled the teaser of her much-awaited t film, 'Do Patti'. Continuing her impressive journey in Indian cinema as an actress, Kriti Sanon turned producer with 'Do Patti' as she started her own production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films'. With 'Do Patti', Kriti Sanon will be seen venturing into the thriller genre, and as seen in the teaser, she has tapped into a completely new character. The teaser gives the audience a glimpse of the interesting character she is playing in the film, and the actress has left everyone wanting more of her in the much-awaited film.

This proves that Kriti Sanon is at present the star of the moment, and she is ready to take over Indian cinema with her exciting projects. Kriti Sanon has enough star power to run a film on her shoulders, and she has proven it in the recent past.