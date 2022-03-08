It's International Women's Day 2022 today and everyone is giving is a shout out to the women in their lives. has shared an adorable picture of 'saas-bahu' aka and Veena Kaushal. He captioned the post saying, "My strength. My world," and posted a heart emoticon alongside it. Katrina is seen sitting beside her mother-in-law. Veena Kaushal looks like a doting mom-in-law to Katrina. Veena Kaushal is seen hugging Katrina. Katrina is also holding a gift. Both the ladies have the sweetest smiles on their faces. Check out the picture below: Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Sonali Bendre opens up on the REALITY of 'gender equality' in the film industry [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Ankita Lokhande gets this special gift from husband Vicky Jain [Watch Video]

As soon as Vicky shared the picture of the two ladies, fans couldn't stop gushing over them. They are loving the loving bond between 'mama Kaushal and beti Kaushal'. A lot of fans have dropped hearts in the comments section. Some Vicky Kaushal's fans are going berserk with the heartbreak. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been redefining couple goals with their posts and bond. VicKat fans cannot stop gushing over their PDA on social media and whenever they are spotted in town. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. It was a grand affair that was held over a week or so with celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama and in the pipeline. Vicky has also wrapped up a film with . Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, recently announced Tiger 3 with . Katrina also has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas in the pipeline. Katrina will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with , .