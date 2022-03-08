Women's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal gives a shout out to his 'world' Katrina Kaif and mother Veena; shares an adorable click of the saas-bahu

Vicky Kaushal gives a shout out to his 'world' Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of Women's Day 2022. He has also shared a picture of saas-bahu giving us a visual treat.