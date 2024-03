International Women Day: In recent years, cinema has witnessed a surge in narratives centered around women who defy odds, break stereotypes, and embody the unbreakable spirit of womanhood. These portrayals not only inspire but also reflect the real-life struggles and triumphs of women across the globe. Here are some notable performances that have left an indelible mark on audiences, showcasing the power of resilience and determination. Also Read - Rani Mukerji recalls how Aditya Chopra dealt with box office failures; says Pathaan success changed the fate of YRF

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; here are 10 best fashion moments [View Pics]

Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee

Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Deepika Paduone, Isha Ambani, Rani Mukerji and more celebs turn heads in glamorous looks

Rani Mukerji delivers a powerhouse performance as a mother fighting against all odds for the custody of her children, battling against societal norms and legal hurdles. Based on a true story, her portrayal resonates deeply, highlighting the lengths a mother would go to protect her family.Through her nuanced performance, Rani captures the emotional depth of a character navigating through legal battles and societal pressures, resonating with anyone who has ever fought for what they believe in.

Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer

In this poignant tale, Saiyami Kher embodies the role of a paraplegic cricketer who defies physical limitations to represent the Indian women's cricket team, despite losing her arm. Inspired by real-life paraplegic cricketers, Saiyami's portrayal shines a light on the indomitable human spirit. Her portrayal as a paraplegic cricketer is a testament to the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. By bringing to life the challenges and triumphs of a character who refuses to let physical limitations define her, Saiyami inspires audiences to look beyond disabilities and embrace the power of determination and perseverance.

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad

Taapsee Pannu's portrayal of Amrita Sabarwal, a woman fighting for her self-respect in the face of societal pressure, is both nuanced and impactful. The film delves into the complexities of relationships and societal expectations, with her performance garnering widespread acclaim for its authenticity and depth. Her character's journey to reclaim her self-respect after experiencing domestic violence serves as a powerful commentary on the importance of standing up for one's dignity, challenging norms, and advocating for change.

Kangana Ranaut in Panga

As the lead character in Panga, Kangana Ranaut brings to life the inspiring journey of a national-level Kabbadi player navigating through triumphs, struggles, and societal stereotypes. The film emphasizes the importance of family support and perseverance, with Kangana Ranaut's portrayal resonating with audiences of all ages. Through her performance, Kangana captures the complexities of balancing ambition with family responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, love, and support in achieving one's dreams.

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of real-life Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena captures the essence of courage and determination. As one of the first women to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena's story is a testament to resilience, with Kapoor's performance earning praise for its authenticity and sincerity. Through Janhvi's performance, audiences are reminded of the significance of breaking barriers and pursuing one's passion, regardless of societal expectations.

Richa Chadha in Masaan

Richa Chadha's portrayal of Devi, a young woman grappling with societal stigma towards premarital sex, is both poignant and powerful. Richa Chadha's nuanced performance in "Masaan" showcases her versatility as an actor, earning her acclaim for her portrayal of complex characters. Her performance captures the complexities of human emotions, shedding light on the resilience and strength found in moments of vulnerability and adversity.

Watch a video of Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Gangubai, a young girl who rises to become a formidable figure in the red-light district of Kamathipura, is a tour de force. Based on the real-life character of Gangubai, Alia Bhatt's performance captures the grit and resilience of a woman defying societal norms and carving her own path. She brings to life the complexities of a character navigating through a male-dominated society, showcasing the power of agency, ambition, and determination in overcoming obstacles.