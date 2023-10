Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in India, and not just among the common people. Many Bollywood stars also love this fragrant and flavourful rice dish, which comes in different varieties and regions. Today on World Biryani Day 2023, here are some of the Indian actors who love biryani and their preferences: Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's epic climax budget, shoot details out

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The gorgeous actress is a self-confessed foodie who loves to indulge in biryani once in a while. She prefers the Awadhi biryani, which is cooked with saffron, spices, and meat in a sealed pot. She also likes to have some raita (yogurt-based side dish) and salad with her biryani.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Jawan star and King of Bollywood is a fan of Hyderabadi biryani, which is known for its spicy and tangy taste. He likes to have it with some mirchi ka salan (chili curry) and baghare baingan (eggplant dish). He also enjoys the Lucknowi biryani, which is more subtle and aromatic.

Prabhas: The Baahubali star is a big lover of biryani, especially the Hyderabadi dum biryani, which is cooked on a low flame with layers of rice, meat, and spices. He likes to have it with some mint chutney and onion raita. He also loves the Malabar biryani, which is made with ghee, cashews, raisins, and coconut milk.

Katrina Kaif: The Tiger 3 actress is fond of biryani, especially the Mumbai biryani, which is a fusion of different cuisines and has potatoes, eggs, and fried onions in it. She likes to have it with some kachumber (cucumber salad) and papad (crispy flatbread). She also likes the Sindhi biryani, which is spicy and sour with green chilies, tomatoes, and dried plums.

Ranveer Singh: The energetic actor is a biryani lover who likes to experiment with different varieties. He likes the Mughlai biryani, which is rich and creamy with nuts, dried fruits, and saffron. He also likes the Kolkata biryani, which has boiled eggs, potatoes, and rose water in it. He also enjoys the Dindigul biryani, which is made with basmati rice, curd, lemon, and curry leaves.

Deepika Padukone: The stunning actress is a health-conscious person who likes to eat biryani occasionally. She prefers the vegetable biryani, which has assorted vegetables, nuts, and spices in it. She likes to have it with some boondi raita (fried gram flour balls in yogurt) and pickle. She also likes the Kashmiri biryani, which has saffron, cardamom, and dry fruits in it.

Akshay Kumar: The Mission Raniganj star is a fitness freak who likes to eat biryani as a cheat meal. He likes the Punjabi biryani, which has paneer (cottage cheese), peas, carrots, and spices in it. He likes to have it with some lassi (buttermilk) and chaat (savory snack). He also likes the Chettinad biryani, which is spicy and flavourful with black pepper, fennel seeds, and curry leaves.

These are some of the Bollywood actors who love biryani and their preferences. Which one of these biryanis would you like to try? For all the latest entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.