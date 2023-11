India has won the semi-final against New Zealand, and now it’s all set for the finale with Australia. And the fans are waiting to witness the historic moment when India lifts up the trophy in the 2023 World Cup championship. And ahead of the finale of the ICC World Cup, fans are advising Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to not watch the finale match after he reveals this superstition around him by congratulating the team India for a big win in the semi-final. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan pens a cryptic note after Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The megastar took to his X account and mentioned that India always wins when he doesn't watch the match. And congratulated the team for the win. As soon as Big B dropped the rush tweet, the fans went frenzy and advised the megastar not to watch the final match as well. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan in awe of Allu Arjun's exceptional acting in Pushpa; talks about his iconic viral dance step

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Fans are strongly reacting to this superstitious tweet of Amitabh Bachchan and are strictly asking him to avoid matching the final math that will happen on Sunday that is November 19, 2023. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for standing up for her over the Deepfake viral video; ‘I feel safe…’

Trending Now

Dont watch final match please sir ? — Lohith_Rebelified?? (@Rebelism_18) November 15, 2023

@juniorbachchan sunday ko sir ko bathroom main lock karna ? — ?????? (@arvind_tty1) November 15, 2023

Final v mat dekhna aapko aapke babuji ki kasam. pic.twitter.com/yraxSYQ2bx — Abhinav singh (@Abhinav_tmk) November 15, 2023

Last evening, the semi-final was at Wankhede Stadium, and there were many B-town celebs from Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani who were present to witness the big win. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PDA grabbed a lot of eyeballs after King Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar by making the 50th century in history.

Bollywood celebs hailing India for a big win with New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi final.

Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!! pic.twitter.com/SKmQp0nSj9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2023

The fans are eagerly waiting with bathed breath for India to win the World Cup this year.