Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been giving major love goals with her constant support for her husband Virat Kohli. Both Anushka and Virat are head over heels in love with each other and have consistently set relationship goals with their romantic gestures. The two never fail to showcase their unwavering support and affection towards each other. Well, recently Anushka has arrived in Bengaluru ahead of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 match which is scheduled for Sunday.

Anushka Sharma to attend India’s match vs Netherlands?

A fan posted a video on Twitter, wherein Anushka Sharma was spotted arriving in Bengaluru for the upcoming match. In the video, Anushka was seen wearing an oversized shirt paired with shorts and sneakers. The video showcased that Anushka was strolling at the airport and gave casual chic vibes.

A look at Anushka Sharma's spotting at Bengaluru airport

As per various speculations, Anushka might be in the city to support her husband Virat Kohli and team India in their final match against the Netherlands on Sunday, November 12 which will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is a big Entertainment news.

Earlier, Anushka was spotted in Ahmendabad last month wherein Indian had a match with Pakistan during the tournament. Anushka recently wished her husband on his 35th birthday and extended her wishes on Instagram in a playful manner. She captioned the pictures as, 'He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.'.

Talking about Anushka the actress is rumoured to be pregnant with the couple’s second baby. Anushka seems to be away from the public eye to avoid speculation. Earlier, Virat and Anushka were spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat got married in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is a biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.