World Cup 2023 is starting today with the first match being between England and New Zealand. On Sunday, India will be taking on Australia is one of the top clashes of the league stage. We have seen Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli whenever there is a big match. But this time things are different. There are rumours floating around that the actress is expecting her second child. It is being said that the actress is already in her second trimester. She was seen in a car some days back. Anushka Sharma told the paps to not get very close to the vehicle.

Will Anushka Sharma make an appearance?

Many are wondering if the actress will make an appearance. Virat Kohli left the training camp mid-way and rushed back to Mumbai due to personal emergency. This made a lot of news. However, it seems there is nothing to worry about Anushka Sharma's health in the reported circumstances. Anushka Sharma is doing well. The couple will reportedly make an announcement some time soon. But now the focus is on the World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would not like to divert attention given how badly Indians want the team to bring home the trophy.

Too much attention on Anushka Sharma?

The actress will be aware of how everyone will try to find out if she is indeed pregnant. There are too many cameras around. She might want to avoid that extra stress if she is indeed in the family way. If the reports are false, then the actress has a chance to shut down every rumour-monger. Fans of Virat Kohli have high hopes from him. After a really bad phase, he did well in IPL 2023. The cricketer will want to be his best in the tournament, which might be his last World Cup.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli an IT couple

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of India. They already have a baby girl, Vamika who is two years old. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli deeply value their privacy. The couple have called out paparazzi for invasion of privacy. Let us see what the actress does!