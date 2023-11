We are all waiting for the India Vs Australia world cup match. Team India has won all 10 of its matches and the players are going on breaking records. The semi final match between India and New Zealand was a huge hit. Virat Kohli was the superstar of the match. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of having the most numbers of centuries in an ODI match. Anushka Sharma was there at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to cheer for her husband. She also gave him a standing ovation. She was his biggest cheerleader and was happily celebrating for him. However, fans were trying hard to spot her baby bump. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get naturally glowing skin like Anushka Sharma with Top 5 moisturisers with amazing discounts

For the unversed, there have been rumours that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second baby. On many occasions, fans have spotted Anushka's baby bump. Now, Anushka is travelling to Ahmedabad for the world cup final match between India and Australia.

Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport

She was spotted at the airport today in a simple white strips shirt and short pants. She wore sports shoes and opted for black sunglasses. Her comfortable and classy look won hearts. However, fans were struggling to spot her baby bump. She did not look pregnant in the picture and many fans are wondering what is wrong. Also Read - Ind vs NZ: Mohammad Shami, Virat Kohli and co. lead team to World Cup Finals; Celebs react to the epic win

One of the users wrote, "Baby bump to dikh hi nahi raha, afwah thi kya?" Another user wrote, "Nahi hai pregnant janbujke dhile kpde pehenti hai."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's picture:

Anushka's new film

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda ‘Xpress. This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero. The film also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.