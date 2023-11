Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are enjoying the success of their film, Tiger 3. The film has been doing well and has collected over Rs 188.25 crores and is now set to cross the Rs 200 crores mark. The film released during the Diwali vacation week but it was not a big hit like Jawan, Pathaan or Gadar 2. The owner of Gaiety Galaxy also expressed disappointment over the film not working even after having a holiday week. The film also had Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War. One of the reasons why it could not be a big hit like Pathaan or Jawan would be that the cricket world cup is going on and India is doing extremely well. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan warns a fan who wishes to give flowers to Katrina Kaif; says 'Vicky Kaushal bahut marega' [Watch]

Team India has won all its 10 matches in the world cup and will be playing the final tomorrow against Australia. Salman Khan also believes that the world cup affected Tiger 3's run in the theatres. There was a press conference of Tiger 3 yesterday where Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the main antagonist of the film, Emraan Hashmi met fans.

Salman Khan predicts if India will win the world cup

They all spoke about the film and its success. Salman Khan was asked about why Tiger 3 could not excellent. Salman Khan shared, "India has been winning matches after matches and despite that our film has done well at the box office. Insallah, Kal India Jeet Jayegi and you guys will be back to the theatres."

Take a look at Salman Khan's video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Superstar #SalmanKhan during a fan event of #Tiger3 expressed confidence that Team India will win the World Cup title clash against Australia on Sunday. "India won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good… pic.twitter.com/O4WMik1uoG — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Team India's performance has been excellent. The team players have been breaking records and creating history. Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of having the most number of centuries in ODI during the semi final against New Zealand.

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Mohammed Shami has taken 23 wickets in 6 matches and is the star bowler for India right now. Well, we hope Salman Khan's prediction about team India winning world cup would be true and we will get the cup after 12 years.