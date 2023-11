World Cup 2023 is happening in India, and our Men In Blue are the first finalists. Mohammad Shami has been in the news all through. Whether it is for his successful streak in the tournament where he has snagged 16 wickets in four matches or his retort to the Pakistani players. In the middle of all this, his ex-wife Hasin Jahan made a comment that she is supporting the Indian cricket team but not her estranged husband, Mohammad Shami. She has accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and match-fixing. The case is still pending in court. Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan are also parents to a daughter Aaira who was born in 2015. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma reaches Bengaluru to support husband Virat Kohli and team India against the Netherlands

Payal Ghosh proposes marriage to Mohammad Shami

Actress Payal Ghosh who has worked on TV, Hindi and South Indian films has proposed to Mohammad Shami. On X (formerly Twitter) she wrote that she would marry Shami if he improved his English speaking skills. Her post has gone viral on social media. Take a look at it...

#Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you ?? — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) November 2, 2023

The actress seems to be a huge cricket fan. She has been watching every match of India and cheering for our performers. This is how netizens reacted on this...

Uski maaa dua read krti hai terey jaisi buri aatmaaa se bachaa rahey.

So, there is no chance ??? — Reyme (@Reyme_KS) November 3, 2023

Sometimes back you tweeted to kill all Muslims and named them terrorists, but you want to marry Muhammad Shami who is Muslim

Why such hypocrisy?

Why like that? pic.twitter.com/fVCAl5RONs — ??Hassan A. Sheikh?? (@AWiseGentleman) November 3, 2023

Shami bhai fasna mat — Jagdeep Vyas ?? (@jav_j21) November 8, 2023

Le ye to badi khush bhi ho gayi...

Begaani shadi me ye ho gayi deewani????? pic.twitter.com/vZFm5Zuovv — Karn (@Karn68790326) November 4, 2023

Payal Ghosh's controversy with Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh way back in 2020 had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She said that she has worked in movies down South but never faced any inappropriate behaviour from anyone but it was different in Bollywood. She had alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to force himself on her when she visited him in his Mumbai apartment. It also led to a legal case.